Sixteen Rohingyas Arrested in Tripura for Illegal Entry from Bangladesh

At least 16 Rohingyas, including seven women and seven juveniles, were arrested in Tripura for entering India from Bangladesh without valid documents. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended them at Dharmangar and Churaibari. Chief Minister Manik Saha convened a high-level meeting to address border-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:35 IST
At least 16 Rohingyas, including seven women, were arrested in Tripura for allegedly entering India from Bangladesh without valid documents, police confirmed on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended 11 suspected Rohingyas at the Dharmangar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in North Tripura district. Dharmanagar police station OC Himadri Sarkar stated that these individuals were planning to travel to Guwahati by bus. They have been presented before a local court. Additionally, seven juveniles were detained for illegal entry.

In another incident, police intercepted a Guwahati-bound bus in Churaibari. Five Rohingyas, who could not provide nationality proof, were detained for questioning. They admitted coming from a Bangladeshi camp and planning to travel to Hyderabad via Guwahati.

In response to multiple infiltration cases, Chief Minister Manik Saha held a high-level meeting with security agencies to address human trafficking, smuggling, and other border-related crimes. Saha assured full state support to enhance border security along the India-Bangladesh border.

