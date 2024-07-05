Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Arrest University Owners in Fake Degree Scandal

Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group arrested two university owners and a woman for issuing fake degrees and sports certificates. Six others had already been arrested. The accused issued backdated, unrecognized degrees. The investigation is ongoing, with further interrogations and attempts to locate additional suspects underway.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive crackdown, Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has detained two university owners and a woman related to a widespread fake degree and sports certificate scam.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ATS and SOG) VK Singh, the three newly arrested individuals join six others previously apprehended. The latest arrests include OPJS University owner Jogendra Singh, MK University (Gujarat) owner Jitendra Yadav, and former OPJS registrar and chairperson Sarita Kadavasara.

SOG's investigation revealed that the accused issued hundreds of backdated and unrecognized degrees across various disciplines. Authorities continue to interrogate the suspects and pursue other individuals involved in the fraudulent activities.

