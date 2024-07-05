Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Denounces Saffronisation Of Education System

In a robust condemnation, the prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has strongly rejected any efforts to 'saffronise the education system'.

The group criticized the imposition of religious practices from one faith on students of other religions, stating it violates constitutional principles.

During its two-day meeting, Jamiat also addressed key issues such as Islamophobia, mob lynching, Muslim reservations, the targeting of madrasas, and the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging immediate government action to curb misinformation campaigns against madrasas.