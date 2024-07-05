Left Menu

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Denounces Saffronisation Of Education System

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has condemned attempts to impose religious customs on students from other religions in schools. During its two-day governing council meeting, it addressed issues like Islamophobia, mob lynching, Muslim reservations, and the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging the government to act against misinformation campaigns targeting madrasas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:29 IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Denounces Saffronisation Of Education System
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust condemnation, the prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has strongly rejected any efforts to 'saffronise the education system'.

The group criticized the imposition of religious practices from one faith on students of other religions, stating it violates constitutional principles.

During its two-day meeting, Jamiat also addressed key issues such as Islamophobia, mob lynching, Muslim reservations, the targeting of madrasas, and the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging immediate government action to curb misinformation campaigns against madrasas.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024