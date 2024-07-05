Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau Bust Ganja Racket Involving Medical Students

In a notable crackdown, personnel from the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and local police have apprehended a drug peddler along with two medical students in Hyderabad's Koti area. The incident took place on Friday, as disclosed in a press release by the police department.

The accused, Suresh Singh, a repeat narcotics offender, was arrested while attempting to sell ganja to his regular clientele, primarily medical students. The authorities, acting on a credible tip-off, managed to seize 10 sachets of ganja weighing 80 grams and two cell phones from Singh's possession.

The apprehended medical students subsequently tested positive for ganja use through urine tests. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985. Ongoing investigations aim to identify additional students involved in drug consumption.