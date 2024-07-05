Left Menu

Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau Bust Ganja Racket Involving Medical Students

A drug peddler and two medical students were apprehended by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau in Koti, Hyderabad. The police recovered 10 sachets of ganja and two cell phones. The medical students tested positive for ganja, and more students involved in drug consumption are being identified.

Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:01 IST
In a notable crackdown, personnel from the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and local police have apprehended a drug peddler along with two medical students in Hyderabad's Koti area. The incident took place on Friday, as disclosed in a press release by the police department.

The accused, Suresh Singh, a repeat narcotics offender, was arrested while attempting to sell ganja to his regular clientele, primarily medical students. The authorities, acting on a credible tip-off, managed to seize 10 sachets of ganja weighing 80 grams and two cell phones from Singh's possession.

The apprehended medical students subsequently tested positive for ganja use through urine tests. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985. Ongoing investigations aim to identify additional students involved in drug consumption.

