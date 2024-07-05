Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau Bust Ganja Racket Involving Medical Students
A drug peddler and two medical students were apprehended by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau in Koti, Hyderabad. The police recovered 10 sachets of ganja and two cell phones. The medical students tested positive for ganja, and more students involved in drug consumption are being identified.
- Country:
- India
In a notable crackdown, personnel from the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and local police have apprehended a drug peddler along with two medical students in Hyderabad's Koti area. The incident took place on Friday, as disclosed in a press release by the police department.
The accused, Suresh Singh, a repeat narcotics offender, was arrested while attempting to sell ganja to his regular clientele, primarily medical students. The authorities, acting on a credible tip-off, managed to seize 10 sachets of ganja weighing 80 grams and two cell phones from Singh's possession.
The apprehended medical students subsequently tested positive for ganja use through urine tests. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985. Ongoing investigations aim to identify additional students involved in drug consumption.
ALSO READ
Police seize large quantity of ganja worth 1.5 crore in Assam's Karimganj, one held
Massive Drug Seizure: Hybrid Ganja Worth Rs 3.50 Crore Hidden in Baby Toys and Diapers
Section 144 Imposed in Odisha's Ganjam to Prevent Community Conflict
DRI Seizes Rs 5 Crore Worth Ganja from Indian Air Passenger at Mumbai
Telangana Police arrest interstate drug peddler, seize over 31 kg of Ganja