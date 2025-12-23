Left Menu

Battle Against Ganja: A Growing Concern in Jharkhand

The Narcotics Control Bureau highlights the prevalence of ganja consumption in Jharkhand, expressing concerns despite lower drug use compared to metro cities. NCB underscores the youth's vital role in creating a drug-free India, with campaigns focusing on schools and communities.

Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:28 IST
  India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is raising alarms over the high consumption of ganja in Jharkhand, despite overall drug use being lower than in major metropolitan areas. NCB officials emphasize the necessity of addressing this issue as a crucial concern for the state's well-being.

Assistant Director Rana Pratap Yadav revealed efforts are underway by NCB and other agencies to tackle drug issues, emphasizing the need to steer the young population away from drug use. With over 65% of India's population under the age of 35, Yadav stresses the pivotal role youth can play in achieving a drug-free, developed nation.

NCB Superintendent Sarik Umar noted significant progress with the destruction of ganja cultivated on 4.5 acres, including three acres in Khunti district. This ongoing campaign aims to dismantle drug networks and foster community resilience through education and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

