Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Patna and Gopalganj

In a series of tragic events, five individuals, including a Bihar Police sub-inspector, died in separate road accidents in Patna and Gopalganj districts, officials confirmed.

A statement from Bihar Police detailed that Sub-Inspector Satibha Kumari and her driver, Mananjay Kumar, were killed instantly when a heavily-loaded truck overturned and crushed their vehicle near Futniganj area in Gopalganj on Thursday afternoon. Authorities are currently searching for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene.

Satibha Kumari was cremated in Gopalganj on Friday, with senior police officers in attendance. In another tragic incident, two children died after their bike was hit by a speeding car in the Punpun area on the outskirts of Patna. The incident occurred Friday morning while Babloo Prasad Yadav was taking his kids to Masaurhi area.