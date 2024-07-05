AAP Slams ED Over Continuing Raids and Alleged Bias

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing the agency of pursuing biased investigations. The reaction came after the ED announced that it had seized Rs 41 lakh in cash, incriminating documents, and digital devices during raids linked to a money laundering case involving the augmentation of Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The ED stated that multiple locations in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were searched as part of the ongoing investigation since July 3.

Addressing the media, Delhi Minister Atishi expressed concerns about the ED's operations. "What the Enforcement Directorate does, against whom it works, and on whose orders it operates is well known. Everyone has seen the 'washing machine' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," she remarked, referring to various cases that were closed after individuals joined the BJP.

The money laundering probe originates from an FIR filed by the Delhi government's anti-corruption branch against Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd and others, alleging a scam in upgrading several STPs—projects collectively worth Rs 1,943 crore awarded in October 2022.

Atishi criticized the ED's past investigations, mentioning cases in Maharashtra and Assam that were dropped once the accused joined the BJP.

"They have been investigating the 'liquor scam' for two years without results; the same applies to classroom construction and mohalla clinics investigations," she stated.

Atishi concluded by reiterating that the AAP will continue opposing what they consider BJP's dictatorship. She mockingly suggested that the ED is yet to investigate other departments like Health, Education, and even one's breathing.