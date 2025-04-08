Routed Controversy: BJP Leader Booked for Deviating Kaali Mela Yatra
BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti faces legal action for leading the Kaali Mela Shobha Yatra through sensitive areas, breaching police guidelines. This route change incited tensions among local groups, leading to police intervention. Bharti contends that authorities were pre-informed of the deviation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti, along with members of the Durga Maharani Mandir Sewa Samiti, is under legal scrutiny for deviations made to the traditional path of the Kaali Mela Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami.
Authorities have confirmed that Bharti led the procession through sensitive city areas, which provoked clashes among local groups, as documented in the FIR filed at Delhi Gate police station.
The police imposed BNS Section 223 charges for disobedience of public orders, while Bharti maintains the organizing committee notified officials beforehand about route changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Law Firm's Strategic Retreat: Survival Over Principled Stand
Tiger Woods Confirms New Romance with Vanessa Trump
Love on the Fairway: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Confirm Relationship
Comedian's Controversial Act Sparks FIR and Political Outcry
Comedian Faces FIR After Defamation Jibe Sparks Sena Backlash