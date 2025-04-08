Left Menu

Routed Controversy: BJP Leader Booked for Deviating Kaali Mela Yatra

BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti faces legal action for leading the Kaali Mela Shobha Yatra through sensitive areas, breaching police guidelines. This route change incited tensions among local groups, leading to police intervention. Bharti contends that authorities were pre-informed of the deviation.

BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti, along with members of the Durga Maharani Mandir Sewa Samiti, is under legal scrutiny for deviations made to the traditional path of the Kaali Mela Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami.

Authorities have confirmed that Bharti led the procession through sensitive city areas, which provoked clashes among local groups, as documented in the FIR filed at Delhi Gate police station.

The police imposed BNS Section 223 charges for disobedience of public orders, while Bharti maintains the organizing committee notified officials beforehand about route changes.

