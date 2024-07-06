Key Organizer of Deadly Indian Preaching Event Surrenders

Devprakash Madhukar, the chief organizer of an Indian preacher's event where a stampede tragically killed 121 people, surrendered to police on Friday. This follows a police manhunt and a reward of 100,000 rupees ($1,200) for information leading to his arrest.

Madhukar was named a key suspect in an initial report filed by the police under charges, including attempted culpable homicide. The Hindu religious event in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh was attended by approximately 250,000 people, far exceeding the 80,000 attendees permitted by district authorities.

According to A.P. Singh, the lawyer for self-styled godman Bhole Baba, Madhukar was receiving medical treatment at a hospital following the stampede. Singh denied any wrongdoing by the event's organizers. Speaking to ANI, preacher Bhole Baba expressed sadness over the incident and committed to aiding the injured and the families of the deceased. He emphasized that those responsible for the chaos would not be spared.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)