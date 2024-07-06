Left Menu

Main Accused in Hathras Stampede Arraigned

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives, was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police after initially fleeing to Delhi. His lawyer, A P Singh, stated Madhukar had willingly surrendered. The case has drawn significant attention with claims of anti-social involvement.

  • India

Devprakash Madhukar, the principal suspect in the deadly Hathras stampede incident on July 2, has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Police after initially escaping to Delhi, officials reported.

According to Madhukar's lawyer, A P Singh, his client surrendered to authorities in Delhi.

Madhukar's apprehension was executed by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Hathras police from the Najafgarh area, yet officials have yet to formally confirm the arrest. Madhukar has been identified as the main organizer in the FIR filed at Sikandra Rao police station.

