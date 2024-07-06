Main Accused in Hathras Stampede Arraigned

Devprakash Madhukar, the principal suspect in the deadly Hathras stampede incident on July 2, has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Police after initially escaping to Delhi, officials reported.

According to Madhukar's lawyer, A P Singh, his client surrendered to authorities in Delhi.

Madhukar's apprehension was executed by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Hathras police from the Najafgarh area, yet officials have yet to formally confirm the arrest. Madhukar has been identified as the main organizer in the FIR filed at Sikandra Rao police station.

