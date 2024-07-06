Hamas Agrees to Initial US-Backed Cease-Fire Proposal Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas has given initial approval to a US-backed plan for a phased cease-fire in Gaza, relinquishing its demand for Israel's up-front agreement to end the war, according to officials from Hamas and Egypt on Saturday.

This compromise by the militant group, which controlled Gaza before sparking the conflict with its October 7 attack on Israel, might pave the way for the first pause in hostilities since November. However, officials cautioned that the deal is not yet certain.

The phased proposal includes a six-week cease-fire involving the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated Gaza areas, and the return of displaced people. Further negotiations would address remaining hostages and long-term reconstruction, with the process contingent on written guarantees from mediators and compliance from both sides. Netanyahu's office and Washington have yet to comment on the proposal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)