Left Menu

Historic Meeting: Naidu and Reddy Address Andhra Bifurcation Issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was warmly welcomed by his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy. They met to deliberate on the long-standing bifurcation issues related to the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The meeting, taking place at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan, addressed the division of state-run institutions under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:47 IST
Historic Meeting: Naidu and Reddy Address Andhra Bifurcation Issues
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received a grand welcome from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as he arrived on Saturday for a crucial meeting aimed at resolving bifurcation issues of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The discussions, held at the government's Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan, focused on the division of state-run institutions and corporations listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014).

Naidu initiated the talks by writing to Reddy last week, and Reddy, in turn, invited Naidu for a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address these long-standing issues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024