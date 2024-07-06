Historic Meeting: Naidu and Reddy Address Andhra Bifurcation Issues
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was warmly welcomed by his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy. They met to deliberate on the long-standing bifurcation issues related to the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The meeting, taking place at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan, addressed the division of state-run institutions under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014).
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received a grand welcome from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as he arrived on Saturday for a crucial meeting aimed at resolving bifurcation issues of undivided Andhra Pradesh.
The discussions, held at the government's Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan, focused on the division of state-run institutions and corporations listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014).
Naidu initiated the talks by writing to Reddy last week, and Reddy, in turn, invited Naidu for a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address these long-standing issues.
