Historic Meeting: Naidu and Reddy Address Andhra Bifurcation Issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received a grand welcome from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as he arrived on Saturday for a crucial meeting aimed at resolving bifurcation issues of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The discussions, held at the government's Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan, focused on the division of state-run institutions and corporations listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014).

Naidu initiated the talks by writing to Reddy last week, and Reddy, in turn, invited Naidu for a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address these long-standing issues.

