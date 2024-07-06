Odisha Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Toddler Son

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced Chepa Dehuri to life imprisonment for killing his three-year-old son.

Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. The decision came after examining statements from 12 witnesses and a medical report, said Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das.

In a fit of rage, Dehuri murdered his son by hitting him on the head with a stone in Beldunguri village on October 23, 2020. After the incident, Dehuri attempted to dispose of the body but was caught by villagers and handed over to the police.

