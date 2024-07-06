Left Menu

Government Pushes for Right to Repair in Automobile Sector

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) met with automobile companies to promote the Right to Repair Portal India, which aims to provide consumers with easier access to repair information. Key topics included the availability of spare parts, repair manuals, and addressing deceptive repair practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:46 IST
Government Pushes for Right to Repair in Automobile Sector
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) held a meeting with leading automobile associations and companies on Saturday to advocate for their participation in the recently launched Right to Repair Portal India. The initiative aims to empower consumers with easier access to product repair information.

Chaired by DoCA Secretary Nidhi Khare, the meeting addressed consumer concerns about restricted access to repair tools, high costs, and service delays in the automotive industry. Khare stressed the importance of 'democratizing repair manuals and videos' and fostering a robust third-party repair service ecosystem. She also proposed a 'repairability index' for vehicles to inform consumers about product lifespan and ease of repair.

The government portal (https://righttorepairindia.gov.in/) is designed to provide information for consumers to repair their products, promoting a circular economy and reducing e-waste. Discussion points included making genuine spare parts affordable, providing roadside assistance, standardizing parts and skills, and tackling deceptive practices in repair workshops. Companies were encouraged to share product manuals, repair videos, spare part prices, warranties, and service center locations through the portal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024