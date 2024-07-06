Government Pushes for Right to Repair in Automobile Sector

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) held a meeting with leading automobile associations and companies on Saturday to advocate for their participation in the recently launched Right to Repair Portal India. The initiative aims to empower consumers with easier access to product repair information.

Chaired by DoCA Secretary Nidhi Khare, the meeting addressed consumer concerns about restricted access to repair tools, high costs, and service delays in the automotive industry. Khare stressed the importance of 'democratizing repair manuals and videos' and fostering a robust third-party repair service ecosystem. She also proposed a 'repairability index' for vehicles to inform consumers about product lifespan and ease of repair.

The government portal (https://righttorepairindia.gov.in/) is designed to provide information for consumers to repair their products, promoting a circular economy and reducing e-waste. Discussion points included making genuine spare parts affordable, providing roadside assistance, standardizing parts and skills, and tackling deceptive practices in repair workshops. Companies were encouraged to share product manuals, repair videos, spare part prices, warranties, and service center locations through the portal.

