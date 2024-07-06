Hathras Stampede Scandal: The Arrest of Main Accused Devprakash Madhukar

Devprakash Madhukar, the key accused in the Hathras stampede, was apprehended by Uttar Pradesh Police in Delhi. Authorities claim he was the principal organiser and fundraiser for the July 2 'satsang' event and suspect political party involvement in funding the event.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal revealed Madhukar's dual roles as the organiser and fundraiser of the event. Madhukar's financial transactions and political connections are under scrutiny, as the police aim to identify all parties involved.

Political figures Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for its handling of the case. Yadav accused the government of using minor arrests to shift responsibility, while Mayawati called for strict action against Bhole Baba and others involved in the stampede.

