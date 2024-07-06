Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Hold Crucial Meeting on Bifurcation Issues

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy convened a meeting on Saturday to resolve lingering bifurcation issues dating back to the 2014 division of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The high-level discussions led to a decision to set up committees of ministers and officials from both states to address pending matters. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed the press that the states agreed to join forces in tackling the rising threats of drugs and cyber crime.

A committee of senior officials, with three representatives from each state, will meet in two weeks to find solutions. If unresolved issues remain, a separate committee of ministers will address them. Any persistent issues will be escalated to the Chief Ministers' level. The meeting also highlighted a coordinated effort against narcotics and cyber crime involving senior police officers from both states. Andhra Pradesh Minister Anagani Satya Prasad hailed the day as a significant step towards addressing bifurcation issues.

