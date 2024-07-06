Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Swift Aid for Assam Flood Crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grave concern over the flood situation in Assam, urging the Central and state governments to provide quick support. The floods have claimed six more lives, affecting nearly 24 lakh people. Gandhi appealed for Congress leaders to assist in rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, voiced significant concern over the current flood crisis in Assam on Saturday, calling for swift action from both Central and state governments. He stressed the urgency in offering all possible support to those impacted by the floods.

The situation remains dire, with official reports indicating six additional fatalities, bringing the total affected to nearly 24 lakh individuals. Gandhi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and called on Congress members to actively participate in rescue and rehabilitation missions.

An official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority detailed that the death toll for the year's flood events, including landslides and storms, has risen to 70. The floods have affected 29 districts, submerging 68,768.5 hectares of cropland, displacing thousands, and causing severe infrastructural damage.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

