Tamil Nadu Assembly Challenges Central Government's Waqf Amendment Bill

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has passed a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. The Chief Minister criticized the bill, saying it infringes on Muslim rights and violates cultural autonomy. He called for its withdrawal, highlighting concerns that the amendments would affect the rights and traditions of states.

In contrast, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan defended the central government's initiative, citing the need for reforms due to various complaints about mismanagement and abuse of Waqf properties. She emphasized that the amendments are within the central government's authority, questioning the state's decision to move such a resolution.

Several political figures, including AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, criticized the speed of the resolution, accusing the DMK of using it as a political tool. The central government argues the bill proposes necessary reforms like digitization and enhanced audits to address the longstanding issues with Waqf properties, which have been marred by corruption and encroachment.

