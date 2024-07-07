Left Menu

Disciplinary Action Initiated Against Kolkata Police Commissioner

The Union Home Ministry has begun disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly tarnishing the West Bengal Governor's office by spreading false information. This follows a report from Governor CV Ananda Bose accusing the officials of unprofessional conduct and obstructing post-poll violence victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:32 IST
The Union Home Ministry has started disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). They are accused of tarnishing the reputation of the West Bengal Governor's office by promoting and spreading false allegations, according to a central government official.

The Ministry's action follows a detailed report from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. The report, submitted in late June, alleges that Goyal and the Central Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner, Indira Mukherjee, were 'functioning in a manner unbecoming of public servants,' said the official.

Bose highlighted incidents where Kolkata Police officers prevented victims of post-poll violence from meeting him, despite prior permission. Copies of a letter detailing these allegations were sent to the state government on July 4. The Governor also accused other police officers at Raj Bhavan of encouraging false allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024.

'These IPS officers have not only tarnished the Governor's office but have also ignored Conduct Rules,' the official added.

