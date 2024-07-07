Alleged Poisoning and Conspiracy Behind Hathras Stampede

Lawyer AP Singh has alleged a conspiracy behind the deadly stampede at the July 2 Hathras 'satsang', attributed to self-styled godman Bhole Baba's rising popularity. According to Singh, witnesses reported the release of poisonous substances in the crowd, triggering the chaos.

At a press conference in Delhi, Singh claimed to have seen post-mortem reports that indicated the deaths were due to asphyxiation rather than injuries. He stated that several witnesses have come forward, requesting anonymity, and that there were vehicles on-site to facilitate the alleged perpetrators' escape.

The Hathras stampede resulted in the deaths of 121 people, mainly women. The police have arrested nine individuals, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, while investigating possible political funding for the event. A judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government is also seeking public input to assist with its ongoing inquiry.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)