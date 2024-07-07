Fatal BMW Crash in Mumbai Highlights Road Safety Concerns

In the early hours of Sunday, Kaveri Nakhwa, a fisherwoman from Worli Koliwada, lost her life in a tragic accident when a BMW car hit the two-wheeler she was traveling on with her husband. The incident occurred on Annie Besant Road as the luxury car lost control.

Kaveri fell onto the road, leading to her immediate transportation to Nair Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The driver, Rajesh Shah, along with another occupant, Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, have been detained by Worli police.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the public that the law would treat all individuals equally. Local MLA Aaditya Thackeray also highlighted the need for swift justice, avoiding political influences.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)