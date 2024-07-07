Left Menu

Crude Bombs Explode Injuring Two in Thumba

Two known criminals, Vivek and Akhil, were injured after crude bombs they were carrying accidentally exploded in Thumba. The incident occurred at Nehru Junction, with local bystanders later handing them over to the police. Authorities are currently interrogating and investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:44 IST
Crude Bombs Explode Injuring Two in Thumba
  • Country:
  • India

Two known criminals, identified as Vivek and Akhil, suffered injuries when crude bombs they were carrying accidentally exploded in Thumba, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Nehru Junction in Thumba around noon. According to police, the men, both accused in several criminal cases, intended to attack members of a rival gang using crude bombs. However, the bombs detonated unexpectedly in the hands of one of the men.

Local residents apprehended the injured individuals and turned them over to the authorities. Police have confirmed that an interrogation and investigation into the incident are currently underway.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024