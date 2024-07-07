Crude Bombs Explode Injuring Two in Thumba

Two known criminals, identified as Vivek and Akhil, suffered injuries when crude bombs they were carrying accidentally exploded in Thumba, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Nehru Junction in Thumba around noon. According to police, the men, both accused in several criminal cases, intended to attack members of a rival gang using crude bombs. However, the bombs detonated unexpectedly in the hands of one of the men.

Local residents apprehended the injured individuals and turned them over to the authorities. Police have confirmed that an interrogation and investigation into the incident are currently underway.

