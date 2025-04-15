Robert Vadra Faces ED Interrogation in Haryana Land Deal Case

Business tycoon Robert Vadra, associated with the influential Gandhi family, faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday concerning a Haryana land deal from 2008, tethered to allegations of money laundering. Official sources confirmed the development.

Vadra, brother-in-law to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, has labeled the repeated summons as 'political vendetta.' He criticized the manipulation of investigative agencies for political leverage while emphasizing his ongoing cooperation and the need for a resolution to the decade-old cases.

The inquiry relates to a land transaction in Gurugram, formerly linked to a firm where Vadra was a director. This event reignites discussions on alleged corrupt land practices during a Congress-led state government era, underscoring the complex interplay of politics and real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)