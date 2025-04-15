Left Menu

Robert Vadra Faces ED Interrogation in Haryana Land Deal Case

Businessman Robert Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding a 2008 land deal in Haryana. Vadra, related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, termed the inquiry political vendetta. The case involves a controversial land transaction in Gurugram. Vadra emphasized his cooperation but sought conclusion to the ongoing probes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:28 IST
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Business tycoon Robert Vadra, associated with the influential Gandhi family, faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday concerning a Haryana land deal from 2008, tethered to allegations of money laundering. Official sources confirmed the development.

Vadra, brother-in-law to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, has labeled the repeated summons as 'political vendetta.' He criticized the manipulation of investigative agencies for political leverage while emphasizing his ongoing cooperation and the need for a resolution to the decade-old cases.

The inquiry relates to a land transaction in Gurugram, formerly linked to a firm where Vadra was a director. This event reignites discussions on alleged corrupt land practices during a Congress-led state government era, underscoring the complex interplay of politics and real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

