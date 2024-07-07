Turkey Extends Invitation to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for Talks

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that an invitation will be extended to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for talks aimed at restoring relations between the two neighbouring countries. Erdogan stated, 'We will extend our invitation to Assad; with this invitation, we want to restore Turkey-Syria relations to the same level as in the past.' This statement was reported based on an interview by Turkish media, as per a presidency readout.

Turkey had severed its ties with Syria in 2011 following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war. During this period, Turkey supported rebel factions seeking to oust Assad and conducted several cross-border military operations targeting militants posing threats to its national security. As a result, Turkey established a 'safe zone' in northern Syria, where its military forces are currently stationed.

During a conversation with reporters on his return flight from Berlin, Erdogan mentioned that any positive moves from Damascus would be reciprocated by Ankara. He further noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraq's Prime Minister could play roles in facilitating the contact. Erdogan stated, 'We have now arrived at a point where if Bashar Assad takes a step towards improving relations with Turkey, we will also show that approach towards him.' He also highlighted that there are discussions about mediation taking place in Turkey, questioning why it couldn't happen with Syria as well. It was noted that Syrian officials insist that normalization can only proceed if Turkey withdraws its troops from the rebel-held northwest Syria.

