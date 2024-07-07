Left Menu

Industrial Mishap at Budawada Cement Factory Injures 15 Workers

Around 15 workers were injured, with five seriously hurt, at the Budawada Ultra Tech cement factory due to an incident involving hot materials. The mishap led to vandalism by laborers. The Chief Minister has called for a thorough investigation and assured compensation for the injured.

Amaravati | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:12 IST
Around 15 workers suffered injuries, including five seriously, at a cement factory here on Sunday, said a police official.

Nandigama assistant commissioner of police B Ravi Kiran said when workers were on the second floor, some extremely hot material used in cement manufacture fell on them from the third floor at the Budawada Ultra Tech cement factory in Jaggaiahpeta mandal of NTR district.

''There was no blast, but a large amount of material fell down from the third floor to the second floor. Because of this hot material many people suffered burn injuries,'' Kiran told PTI.

According to the ACP, the accident occurred around 11.30 am and the injured included locals and migrant workers.

Meanwhile, some labourers barged into the cement factory's office and broke some window panes and indulged in vandalism, prompting police to reach the spot and bring the situation under control.

Reacting to the industrial accident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured workers.

According to an official statement, Naidu instructed officials to submit a report on the cause of the accident and take steps against those responsible for it.

Further, he ordered officials to ensure that the company compensates the injured workers. He also promised help from the state government.

