Noida Police Crackdown: Over 12,300 Traffic Violations in Two Days

In a significant two-day crackdown over the weekend, Noida police impounded 86 vehicles and issued 12,358 challans for various traffic violations. The special campaign aimed at improving road safety targeted key areas in the city, with infractions including riding without helmets, driving without seat belts, and using mobile phones while driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:15 IST
In a determined effort to enhance road safety, the Noida police impounded 86 vehicles and issued a staggering 12,358 challans during a two-day weekend crackdown, officials reported on Sunday.

The campaign, conducted on Saturday and Sunday, targeted key areas such as Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 37, Sector 62 Roundabout, Surajpur Chowk, Pari Chowk, and other hotspots in Greater Noida.

Police spokespersons detailed the scope of the violations, including 4,630 instances of riding without helmets, 249 cases of driving without seat belts, and 141 instances of triple riding. Additional infractions included 44 instances of using mobile phones while driving and hundreds of vehicles parked in no-parking zones or driving in the wrong direction.

