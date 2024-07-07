Noida Police Crackdown: Over 12,300 Traffic Violations in Two Days

In a determined effort to enhance road safety, the Noida police impounded 86 vehicles and issued a staggering 12,358 challans during a two-day weekend crackdown, officials reported on Sunday.

The campaign, conducted on Saturday and Sunday, targeted key areas such as Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 37, Sector 62 Roundabout, Surajpur Chowk, Pari Chowk, and other hotspots in Greater Noida.

Police spokespersons detailed the scope of the violations, including 4,630 instances of riding without helmets, 249 cases of driving without seat belts, and 141 instances of triple riding. Additional infractions included 44 instances of using mobile phones while driving and hundreds of vehicles parked in no-parking zones or driving in the wrong direction.

