Japan Backs Philippines on South China Sea Stance

Japan has thrown its support behind the Philippines in its stance over the contentious South China Sea, according to Filipino Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo. This development was disclosed during a joint press briefing with his Japanese counterpart.

The announcement follows the signing of a reciprocal access agreement between the Philippines and Japan, facilitating enhanced collaboration between their defense forces.

Manalo emphasized that Japan is committed to promoting a rules-based order in the region.

