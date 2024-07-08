Japan Backs Philippines on South China Sea Stance
The Philippines' foreign minister Enrique Manalo announced that Japan supports the Philippines' position on the South China Sea. This affirmation came during a joint press conference after the two nations signed a reciprocal access agreement for their defense forces.
- Philippines
Japan has thrown its support behind the Philippines in its stance over the contentious South China Sea, according to Filipino Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo. This development was disclosed during a joint press briefing with his Japanese counterpart.
The announcement follows the signing of a reciprocal access agreement between the Philippines and Japan, facilitating enhanced collaboration between their defense forces.
Manalo emphasized that Japan is committed to promoting a rules-based order in the region.
