Janasena Supports Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Janasena party has declared its endorsement of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, anticipated to be reviewed and potentially enacted in the Lok Sabha on April 2. This announcement was made public through a party release on Tuesday.

According to Janasena, the amendment is designed to cater to the Muslim community's interests by updating the colonial-era Waqf Act to align with contemporary needs. Party chief Pawan Kalyan has instructed Janasena's two MPs to support the bill in the parliament.

Janasena, which is an integral part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh, collaborates with other parties like the BJP and TDP in this decision, expressing confidence in the 'immense benefits' that such legal adjustments would provide to the community.

