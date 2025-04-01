Left Menu

Janasena Supports Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Janasena party, led by Pawan Kalyan, announced its support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which is set for discussion in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to modernize the existing Waqf Act. Janasena is part of the NDA coalition, and the amendment is expected to benefit the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:09 IST
Janasena Supports Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Janasena party has declared its endorsement of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, anticipated to be reviewed and potentially enacted in the Lok Sabha on April 2. This announcement was made public through a party release on Tuesday.

According to Janasena, the amendment is designed to cater to the Muslim community's interests by updating the colonial-era Waqf Act to align with contemporary needs. Party chief Pawan Kalyan has instructed Janasena's two MPs to support the bill in the parliament.

Janasena, which is an integral part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh, collaborates with other parties like the BJP and TDP in this decision, expressing confidence in the 'immense benefits' that such legal adjustments would provide to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025