Rijiju Urges Support for Historic Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 Amid Controversy

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appeals for opposition support on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, describing extensive consultations and rejecting property seizure claims. Despite criticisms on procedural grounds, the bill, aimed at enhancing Waqf property management, was evaluated by a Joint Parliamentary Committee and presented in Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:34 IST
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called on opposition members to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as it was presented in the Lok Sabha. He emphasized the unprecedented, extensive discussions held by the Joint Parliamentary Committee in examining the bill, marking a historical first in India's parliamentary process.

Rijiju also tabled the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, commending the committee for hearing a significant 284 delegations across various communities and noting inputs from 25 state and union territory Waqf boards. Despite opposition claims of constitutionality issues, Rijiju asserted that the bill does not grant the Centre new powers, denying allegations of property appropriation.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the procedural integrity of the bill's consideration, countering accusations of rushed legislation without ample time for amendment discussions. He highlighted that it was the opposition's insistence that led to the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee, asserting its democratic and deliberative nature compared to past practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

