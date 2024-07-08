Deadly Gunfight Erupts in Punjab Village
A deadly gunfight between two groups of villagers in Punjab's Gurdaspur district resulted in four fatalities and several injuries. Police reported the incident stemmed from an old rivalry, and an FIR has been lodged. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details.
A deadly gunfight erupted between two groups of villagers in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, resulting in four deaths and several injuries.
The incident occurred in Batala's Vithwan village on Sunday night and, according to the police, involved a total of 13 people from both groups.
Two individuals from each group lost their lives in the exchange of gunfire. Eight others were injured and have been hospitalized. An FIR has been registered, with further investigations currently underway.
