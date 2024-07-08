Deadly Gunfight Erupts in Punjab Village

A deadly gunfight erupted between two groups of villagers in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, resulting in four deaths and several injuries.

The incident occurred in Batala's Vithwan village on Sunday night and, according to the police, involved a total of 13 people from both groups.

Two individuals from each group lost their lives in the exchange of gunfire. Eight others were injured and have been hospitalized. An FIR has been registered, with further investigations currently underway.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)