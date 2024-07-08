Left Menu

Delhi High Court Directs Tihar Jail to Respond to Kejriwal’s Plea for Extra Virtual Legal Meetings

The Delhi High Court has instructed Tihar Jail to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for additional virtual meetings with his lawyers, following his arrest in the Delhi excise scam cases. The court will hear the argument on July 15, as Kejriwal seeks two extra legal consultations per week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:52 IST
Delhi High Court Directs Tihar Jail to Respond to Kejriwal’s Plea for Extra Virtual Legal Meetings
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed Tihar Jail authorities to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for additional virtual meetings with his legal team, in light of his arrest in the Delhi excise scam cases.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has given the prison authorities five days to file their response and has scheduled the matter for arguments on July 15. Kejriwal is challenging a trial court's order from July 1 that denied his request for two extra weekly meetings with his lawyers via video conference.

Currently, Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, is granted two meetings with his legal team per week. His legal representatives argue that he needs additional meetings due to the 35 ongoing litigations he faces nationwide and to ensure a fair trial. The Enforcement Directorate has also indicated its intent to reply to the plea. The jail authority's counsel argued that rules allow only two legal meetings per week, asserting that not all 35 cases are heard simultaneously, thus negating the need for extra meetings.

The trial court had previously rejected Kejriwal's plea, stating that his lawyers failed to justify the necessity for additional legal consultations. In separate filings, Kejriwal has contested his arrest and sought bail in the corruption case tied to the alleged excise policy scam, with both petitions currently pending before the high court.

Kejriwal was arrested on June 26 by the CBI from Tihar Jail, where he is detained on related money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate. Although granted bail by a trial court on June 20 in the money laundering case, the high court stayed the trial court's order.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024