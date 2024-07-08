Philippines and Japan Sign Landmark Defence Pact Amid Rising Tensions with China

The Philippines and Japan have signed a groundbreaking reciprocal access agreement (RAA) designed to bolster their defence cooperation. The agreement, signed on Monday, aims to ensure regional stability amid escalating tensions with China. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa hailed the pact as a 'landmark achievement' that facilitates the movement of troops and equipment for combat training and disaster response.

This landmark deal is the first of its kind for Japan in Asia and coincides with increasing Chinese assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea. 'This is another milestone in our shared endeavour to ensure a rules-based international order,' stated Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro during a press conference.

The Philippines and Japan, both close allies of the United States, have consistently opposed China's aggressive stance in the South China Sea, where Beijing's expansive territorial claims clash with those of several Southeast Asian countries. An international tribunal ruled in 2016 that China's claims lacked legal basis—a decision China rejects.

Last year, Japan announced its most significant military expansion since World War II, moving away from its post-war pacifism and taking a firm stand against China's maritime ambitions. While Japan has no claims in the South China Sea, it faces similar maritime disputes with China in the East China Sea, supporting the Philippines' position and expressing concern over incidents involving damages to Philippine vessels.

'The Philippines and other Southeast Asian Nations are situated at a key junction of Japan's sea lanes. Advancing defence cooperation with the Philippines is crucial for Japan,' explained Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian voiced opposition, warning against military blocs and provocations that could fuel a new Cold War. Jian urged Japan to remember its history of wartime aggression in the region.

The Philippines already has Visiting Forces Agreements with the U.S. and Australia, while Japan, hosting the largest concentration of U.S. forces abroad, has RAA deals with Australia and Britain and is negotiating another with France. The newly signed RAA will come into effect after ratification by the parliaments of both nations.

