Gutka Scam Case Transferred to Special Court for MPs and MLAs

A Special court for CBI cases on Monday transferred the contentious Gutka scam case, involving some former AIADMK ministers, to a court dedicated to trying cases against MPs and MLAs.

Additional sessions judge Ezhil Valavan, who presided over the hearing, made the transfer to the Special Court. Prominent AIADMK leaders like former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and former Commercial Taxes Minister B V Ramana are implicated in the case.

The origins of the gutka scam trace back to 2017 when a surprise raid by city police in Chennai's suburbs exposed illegal stocking and sale of gutka. The CBI later assumed charge of the investigation, uncovering involvement of various high-profile individuals.

Among those charged are retired IPS officers T K Rajendran and S George, along with 17 other individuals. The CBI's first chargesheet was filed in 2018 with six accused, later expanding to include over 20 individuals.

