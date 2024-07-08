Delhi High Court Denies Passive Euthanasia for Vegetative State Patient

The Delhi High Court has refused to refer to a medical board the case of a 30-year-old man, who has been in a vegetative state since 2013, for considering passive euthanasia.

The court stated that the man is not being kept alive through mechanical means and is sustaining himself without external aid. Justice Subramonium Prasad emphasized that the petitioner is not on life support and terminally ill, and thus, the request for passive euthanasia, is legally untenable.

The court also cited multiple Supreme Court decisions where active euthanasia was deemed legally impermissible, stating no one, including a physician, can lawfully cause another's death, even if intended to relieve pain and suffering.

The high court was hearing a plea made by the man's parents, requesting a medical board assessment for potential passive euthanasia due to his long-term vegetative state and 100 percent disability. However, the court dismissed the petition.

