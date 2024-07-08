Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Passive Euthanasia for Vegetative State Patient

The Delhi High Court has denied a plea to allow passive euthanasia for a 30-year-old man in a vegetative state since 2013. The court noted that the man is not terminally ill and does not rely on life support systems, making the request legally untenable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:17 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Passive Euthanasia for Vegetative State Patient
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has refused to refer to a medical board the case of a 30-year-old man, who has been in a vegetative state since 2013, for considering passive euthanasia.

The court stated that the man is not being kept alive through mechanical means and is sustaining himself without external aid. Justice Subramonium Prasad emphasized that the petitioner is not on life support and terminally ill, and thus, the request for passive euthanasia, is legally untenable.

The court also cited multiple Supreme Court decisions where active euthanasia was deemed legally impermissible, stating no one, including a physician, can lawfully cause another's death, even if intended to relieve pain and suffering.

The high court was hearing a plea made by the man's parents, requesting a medical board assessment for potential passive euthanasia due to his long-term vegetative state and 100 percent disability. However, the court dismissed the petition.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024