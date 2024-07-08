Delhi High Court Denies Passive Euthanasia for Vegetative State Patient
The Delhi High Court has denied a plea to allow passive euthanasia for a 30-year-old man in a vegetative state since 2013. The court noted that the man is not terminally ill and does not rely on life support systems, making the request legally untenable.
The Delhi High Court has refused to refer to a medical board the case of a 30-year-old man, who has been in a vegetative state since 2013, for considering passive euthanasia.
The court stated that the man is not being kept alive through mechanical means and is sustaining himself without external aid. Justice Subramonium Prasad emphasized that the petitioner is not on life support and terminally ill, and thus, the request for passive euthanasia, is legally untenable.
The court also cited multiple Supreme Court decisions where active euthanasia was deemed legally impermissible, stating no one, including a physician, can lawfully cause another's death, even if intended to relieve pain and suffering.
The high court was hearing a plea made by the man's parents, requesting a medical board assessment for potential passive euthanasia due to his long-term vegetative state and 100 percent disability. However, the court dismissed the petition.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
