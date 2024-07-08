Maharashtra CM Shinde Vows Justice for Hit-and-Run Victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asserted a zero-tolerance policy towards injustice, instructing the police to address hit-and-run cases involving powerful individuals with utmost seriousness to ensure justice is achieved.

Shinde's declaration comes after a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai involving a BMW allegedly driven by the son of a Shiv Sena leader, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman.

Expressing his concern over the spike in hit-and-run cases, Shinde stated, ''It is intolerable for the powerful to misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such acts of injustice will not be tolerated.'' He emphasized the priority of protecting ordinary citizens and directed strict actions and penalties against offenders.

''The lives of ordinary citizens are invaluable. I have instructed the State Police to handle these cases with utmost seriousness and ensure justice. Stricter laws and harsher penalties for such offenders are being implemented,'' Shinde added.

Shinde further stressed that no one, irrespective of their connections or influence, would be immune from the law while he is in office. ''My administration stands firmly with the victims. We are dedicated to creating a safer Maharashtra for all,'' he said.

The issue was discussed in the state legislature, with Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directing the government to address the matter in the Upper House. This incident follows other high-profile hit-and-runs, causing public outrage and demands for stricter enforcement.

