I do not accept BJP's mouldering Hindutva: Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena (UBT) event.
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
I do not accept BJP's mouldering Hindutva: Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena (UBT) event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Air Cargo Market Dips in February Amid Leap Year, Geopolitical Tensions
Tragic Blast Inquiry: Firecracker Conflict Ignites Political Tensions in West Bengal
Political Tensions Rise: Security Withdrawal Sparks Controversy
Delhi Power Outage: Political Tensions Spark Amidst Maintenance Allegations
Political Tensions Erupt Over Deadly Explosion in West Bengal