Left Menu

Intensified Gaza Incursion: Thousands Flee Amidst Heavy Clashes

Israeli forces deepened their operation in Gaza City, causing widespread displacement of Palestinians to escape heavy clashes. The operation aims to eliminate militants from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group. This escalation continues amidst efforts to negotiate a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, seeking to end the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:50 IST
Intensified Gaza Incursion: Thousands Flee Amidst Heavy Clashes
AI Generated Representative Image

Israeli forces have intensified their operation in Gaza City, prompting massive evacuations as Palestinians escape heavy artillery, tank fire, and airstrikes. The military stated that the incursion aims to eliminate militants hiding in the eastern part of the city.

The operation unfolds as both sides come closer to a potential cease-fire agreement. However, obstacles remain, with Hamas demanding guarantees for a permanent cease-fire and Israel opposing conditions that would leave Hamas intact.

The conflict, which began with a Hamas raid on October 7, has resulted in over 38,000 deaths in Gaza, extensive urban destruction, and a severe humanitarian crisis, displacing most of the territory's population.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024