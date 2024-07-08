Intensified Gaza Incursion: Thousands Flee Amidst Heavy Clashes

Israeli forces have intensified their operation in Gaza City, prompting massive evacuations as Palestinians escape heavy artillery, tank fire, and airstrikes. The military stated that the incursion aims to eliminate militants hiding in the eastern part of the city.

The operation unfolds as both sides come closer to a potential cease-fire agreement. However, obstacles remain, with Hamas demanding guarantees for a permanent cease-fire and Israel opposing conditions that would leave Hamas intact.

The conflict, which began with a Hamas raid on October 7, has resulted in over 38,000 deaths in Gaza, extensive urban destruction, and a severe humanitarian crisis, displacing most of the territory's population.

