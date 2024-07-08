Intensified Gaza Incursion: Thousands Flee Amidst Heavy Clashes
Israeli forces deepened their operation in Gaza City, causing widespread displacement of Palestinians to escape heavy clashes. The operation aims to eliminate militants from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group. This escalation continues amidst efforts to negotiate a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, seeking to end the ongoing conflict.
Israeli forces have intensified their operation in Gaza City, prompting massive evacuations as Palestinians escape heavy artillery, tank fire, and airstrikes. The military stated that the incursion aims to eliminate militants hiding in the eastern part of the city.
The operation unfolds as both sides come closer to a potential cease-fire agreement. However, obstacles remain, with Hamas demanding guarantees for a permanent cease-fire and Israel opposing conditions that would leave Hamas intact.
The conflict, which began with a Hamas raid on October 7, has resulted in over 38,000 deaths in Gaza, extensive urban destruction, and a severe humanitarian crisis, displacing most of the territory's population.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Flood Crisis: Displacement and Death Toll Rise Amid Heavy Rains
Gaza Aid College Bombed: Eight Palestinians Killed in Airstrike
Two Years of Progress on UN Chief’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement
Enduring Displacement: The Last Residents of Yarine Amid Conflict
Crisis Escalates in Congo: Sharp Rise in Violence, Displacement, and Sexual Assaults