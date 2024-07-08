Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Notorious Crime Syndicate in Mohali

The Punjab Police arrested the kingpin and four members of an organized crime syndicate from Mohali. The syndicate, involved in theft, snatching, and arms trafficking, was led by Jai Sharma alias Sukha Pistol. Police seized weapons and are investigating further to trace more links and suspects.

Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:44 IST
In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police arrested the head and four members of an organized crime syndicate operating in Mohali's Kharar.

The syndicate's leader, identified as Jai Sharma alias Sukha Pistol Ambarsarya from Amritsar, has multiple cases against him under the Arms Act, for snatching and theft, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The police confiscated two .32 bore pistols, three magazines, and eight live rounds during the arrest.

Police had been tracking the gang's movements following an intelligence tip-off that they had gone to Madhya Pradesh to procure weapons illegally. Upon their return to Punjab, the police raided their hideout in Kharar and apprehended the members. The arrested suspects include Nikhil Sharma alias Lala, Moni, Arpit Thakur, and Karan Sharma.

DGP Yadav confirmed the gang was planning an attack on a rival faction. They have been charged under Section 111 (organized crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Amritsar Police Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon stated that further investigations are ongoing to uncover more connections and arrests.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

