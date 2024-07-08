Supreme Court to Reassess Nithari Killings Acquittal

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to acquit Surendra Koli in the infamous 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan has requested a response from Koli regarding the CBI's separate pleas contesting the high court's verdict dated October 16, 2023. In May, the apex court also agreed to consider a petition filed by the father of one of the victims, challenging Koli's acquittal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, termed Koli a 'serial killer' who lured young girls to their deaths, describing the case as 'gruesome' with accusations of cannibalism also involved. The Supreme Court's intervention comes after the high court acquitted Koli and his employer Moninder Singh Pandher, citing botched investigation and failure to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Pandher was acquitted by the sessions court, whereas Koli was sentenced to death on September 28, 2010. The high court's decision reversed Koli's death sentence in 12 cases and Pandher's in two, raising questions about public trust in responsible agencies.

The killings horrified the nation in December 2006 when skeletal remains of children were discovered behind Pandher's Noida house. The CBI took over the case within 10 days, leading to the recovery of more remains from the area, mostly of poor children and young women who had been missing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)