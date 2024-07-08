24-Year-Old Son of Shiv Sena Leader on the Run After Fatal BMW Crash in Mumbai

Mumbai police have mobilized 11 teams and involved the Crime Branch to capture Mihir Shah, 24, the son of a Shiv Sena leader, after he allegedly crashed his BMW into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

A Look Out Circular has been issued for Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah from Palghar district. He is accused of fatally hitting Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuring her husband Pradeep while driving in Worli on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage reveals the harrowing incident of Mihir dragging Kaveri for 1.5 kilometers and subsequently running her over again while reversing the car. Authorities believe he abandoned the BMW in Bandra, fled to Borivali, and has since been untraceable. Efforts are underway to locate him, with teams sent to nearby states like Gujarat.

Rajesh Shah and co-accused Rajrishi Bidawat have faced judicial proceedings, while CM Eknath Shinde emphasized that no one, irrespective of their influence, will be spared. This incident underscores the administration's vow to tackle hit-and-run cases involving powerful individuals with seriousness.

