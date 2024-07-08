Left Menu

24-Year-Old Son of Shiv Sena Leader on the Run After Fatal BMW Crash in Mumbai

Mumbai police have formed 11 teams and enlisted the Crime Branch to apprehend Mihir Shah, 24, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, after he allegedly crashed a BMW into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband. A Look Out Circular has been issued, and authorities are intensifying their search, fearing he might flee the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have mobilized 11 teams and involved the Crime Branch to capture Mihir Shah, 24, the son of a Shiv Sena leader, after he allegedly crashed his BMW into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

A Look Out Circular has been issued for Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah from Palghar district. He is accused of fatally hitting Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuring her husband Pradeep while driving in Worli on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage reveals the harrowing incident of Mihir dragging Kaveri for 1.5 kilometers and subsequently running her over again while reversing the car. Authorities believe he abandoned the BMW in Bandra, fled to Borivali, and has since been untraceable. Efforts are underway to locate him, with teams sent to nearby states like Gujarat.

Rajesh Shah and co-accused Rajrishi Bidawat have faced judicial proceedings, while CM Eknath Shinde emphasized that no one, irrespective of their influence, will be spared. This incident underscores the administration's vow to tackle hit-and-run cases involving powerful individuals with seriousness.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

 India
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

 Global
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

