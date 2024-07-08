Israel's Military Nears Completion of Investigation into Hamas' Attack
Israel's military announced it is close to completing its investigation into the handling of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. The findings will first be presented to the affected communities and families of hostages before being made public.
Israel's military said on Monday it was nearing the conclusion of its operational investigation into Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
The findings will be initially presented to the communities along the Gaza border that were attacked, as well as the families of hostages held in Gaza.
Subsequently, the findings will be made public.
