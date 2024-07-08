Left Menu

Top Railway Officials Arrested in Bribery Scandal

Five senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the South Central Railway, were arrested for accepting bribes in exchange for awarding project contracts. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the arrests and is currently investigating the matter, which involves significant sums of cash and jewellery.

Five senior railway officials, including the South Central Railway's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes in the form of cash and jewellery to award project contracts. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the scandal.

The CBI arrested the accused on July 5, 2024, citing large sums involved in the awarding and execution of tenders. Besides DRM Vineet Singh, arrests included Sr Divisional Finance Manager Kunda Pradeep Babu and Sr Divisional Engineer U Akki Reddy. The CBI's search on Singh's premises revealed a diamond necklace and earrings hidden in the washroom.

A DRM from another division expressed disbelief, highlighting that such arrests are unprecedented in railway history. Union leaders also questioned sudden transfers among the accused, urging the railway to prioritize integrity in future appointments.

