Alec Baldwin Prepares for Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

A New Mexico judge is preparing for the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin, who appeared in court on Monday in connection to a fatal shooting on a set.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer considered requests that could limit what evidence and testimonies the jury sees. Baldwin, alongside his three-person legal team, studied documents during the pretrial arrangements. The trial begins on July 9 with jury selection and is anticipated to last ten days.

Last week, the judge permitted crucial prosecution firearms experts to testify on Baldwin's handling of the revolver and its functionality. Meanwhile, defense attorneys attempted to exclude discussions of Baldwin's secondary producer role, arguing its irrelevance, while prosecutors suggested it showed his negligence. The defense and prosecution also clashed over Baldwin's authority as a producer. Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

