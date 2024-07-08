Left Menu

Alec Baldwin Prepares for Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

A New Mexico judge is setting the stage for Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial, centering on a fatal shooting during a movie set rehearsal. The trial, starting July 9, will examine various pretrial motions. Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted. Baldwin pleads not guilty.

A New Mexico judge is preparing for the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin, who appeared in court on Monday in connection to a fatal shooting on a set.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer considered requests that could limit what evidence and testimonies the jury sees. Baldwin, alongside his three-person legal team, studied documents during the pretrial arrangements. The trial begins on July 9 with jury selection and is anticipated to last ten days.

Last week, the judge permitted crucial prosecution firearms experts to testify on Baldwin's handling of the revolver and its functionality. Meanwhile, defense attorneys attempted to exclude discussions of Baldwin's secondary producer role, arguing its irrelevance, while prosecutors suggested it showed his negligence. The defense and prosecution also clashed over Baldwin's authority as a producer. Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

