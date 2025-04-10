Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Legal Battle Triumph: A New Dawn for State Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrates a Supreme Court victory against Governor R N Ravi, as it signifies a significant step in protecting state rights. This triumph marks the beginning of continued legal advocacy, including the NEET case, ensuring democratic governance in Tamil Nadu and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:03 IST
In a significant verdict, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has expressed his commitment to leading legal battles to safeguard the state's rights. This declaration follows a Supreme Court victory against Governor R N Ravi, marking a pivotal moment for Tamil Nadu's governance.

Stalin, in a communication to party workers, underscored that this triumph in the Supreme Court is just the start. He vowed that the DMK will press on in their efforts to fortify India's democracy and cooperative federalism. Mentioning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) case, he emphasized the ongoing nature of this judicial journey.

The chief minister highlighted the significance of the Supreme Court's intervention against the governor's actions as a historic win for state rights. The court's clearance of 10 bills, previously stalled and reserved by the governor for consideration, carries implications not only for Tamil Nadu but also for democratic processes across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

