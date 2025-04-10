Left Menu

Mbappe's Legal Battle: Unpaid Wages Spark Soccer Showdown

Kylian Mbappe's legal team has approached the French sports minister and UEFA for 55 million euros in unpaid wages from Paris St Germain. The French League approved the payment but a legal dispute continues. PSG's accounts have been frozen, and allegations of harassment have arisen.

Updated: 10-04-2025 19:47 IST
France soccer captain Kylian Mbappe's legal team has made a significant move by reaching out to the French sports minister and UEFA, seeking 55 million euros in unpaid wages from his former club Paris St Germain.

While the French League ordered PSG to pay last year, the player's request was deemed inadmissible by the French federation due to ongoing civil court proceedings.

The legal team took decisive action by freezing 55 million euros in PSG's accounts, as explained by Mbappe's lawyer, Thomas Clay. Meanwhile, allegations of harassment related to contract pressure by PSG have also surfaced.

The Ligue 1 champions argue that Mbappe had already agreed to legally amended terms. UEFA confirmed any confirmed arrears must be paid to comply with financial fair play regulations.

