Mbappe's Legal Battle with PSG: A Clash Over Unpaid Wages

Kylian Mbappe's legal team is pursuing action against his former club, Paris St. Germain, seeking 55 million euros in unpaid wages. Appeals have been made to the French sports minister and UEFA, and legal proceedings are underway in a Paris court to freeze club accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:16 IST
Kylian Mbappe's legal battle with Paris St. Germain has intensified as his legal team seeks 55 million euros in unpaid wages. Appeals have been lodged with the French sports minister and UEFA, urging the club to settle the amount.

The French League previously ordered PSG to pay, but the French Football Federation deemed Mbappe's claim inadmissible, citing ongoing civil court proceedings. Consequently, Mbappe's attorneys have moved to freeze club accounts holding the disputed sum.

Meanwhile, PSG maintains that Mbappe reneged on commitments upon joining Real Madrid. The club insists the contract was legally amended and aims for an amicable resolution, although they remain prepared to take the issue to court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

