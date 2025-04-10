Mbappe's Legal Battle with PSG: A Clash Over Unpaid Wages
Kylian Mbappe's legal team is pursuing action against his former club, Paris St. Germain, seeking 55 million euros in unpaid wages. Appeals have been made to the French sports minister and UEFA, and legal proceedings are underway in a Paris court to freeze club accounts.
The French League previously ordered PSG to pay, but the French Football Federation deemed Mbappe's claim inadmissible, citing ongoing civil court proceedings. Consequently, Mbappe's attorneys have moved to freeze club accounts holding the disputed sum.
Meanwhile, PSG maintains that Mbappe reneged on commitments upon joining Real Madrid. The club insists the contract was legally amended and aims for an amicable resolution, although they remain prepared to take the issue to court.
