Mbappé's Legal Battle with PSG: A Clash on and off the Field

Kylian Mbappé, the World Cup-winning French striker, is escalating his legal conflict with former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by filing multiple lawsuits. The dispute centers around 55 million euros in unpaid wages, which Mbappé claims PSG owes him.

Mbappé's legal team is taking steps to resolve the matter in court, including requesting a precautionary seizure of funds from PSG's accounts. A court hearing has been scheduled for May 26. The French Football Federation's appeals commission previously ruled against his appeal, but legal representative Delphine Verheyden plans to challenge that decision.

The dispute has been ongoing for over a year, with tensions further strained following Mbappé's transfer to Real Madrid. Despite his departure, PSG hopes for an amicable settlement, though Mbappé has refused to mediate and begun legal action for harassment over his treatment at the club.

