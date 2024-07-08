Left Menu

Maoist Arrested: Hussain Caught on Mandamarri Outskirts

Mohd Hussain, a 73-year-old former member of the outlawed Maoist party, was arrested near Mandamarri village in Mancherial district. Police seized posters, documents, and a mobile phone from him. Hussain, who has a history of 28 crimes and multiple imprisonments, was allegedly working to strengthen the Maoist cadre in the region.

Karimnagar | Updated: 08-07-2024
  • India

A 73-year-old Maoist was arrested in the outskirts of Mandamarri village in Mancherial district, confirmed Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivas on Monday.

According to a police release, Mohd Hussain was detained while exhibiting suspicious behavior near the village. Officers confiscated wall posters, documents, and a mobile phone from his handbag.

Hussain was known for his work as a general laborer in Singareni Collieries from 1978 to 1981. After resigning, he became heavily involved with the outlawed Maoist party, even founding SIKASA, a front organization for the group. He has a criminal record including 28 crimes and several imprisonments. Police revealed that Chandranna, a central committee member of the group, had tasked Hussain with bolstering the party's local cadre.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

