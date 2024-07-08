Maoist Arrested: Hussain Caught on Mandamarri Outskirts

A 73-year-old Maoist was arrested in the outskirts of Mandamarri village in Mancherial district, confirmed Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivas on Monday.

According to a police release, Mohd Hussain was detained while exhibiting suspicious behavior near the village. Officers confiscated wall posters, documents, and a mobile phone from his handbag.

Hussain was known for his work as a general laborer in Singareni Collieries from 1978 to 1981. After resigning, he became heavily involved with the outlawed Maoist party, even founding SIKASA, a front organization for the group. He has a criminal record including 28 crimes and several imprisonments. Police revealed that Chandranna, a central committee member of the group, had tasked Hussain with bolstering the party's local cadre.

