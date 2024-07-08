Court Convicts Brothers in 2019 Murder Case: Life Imprisonment and 20-Year Sentence Handed Down
A court convicted two brothers on Monday for the 2019 murder of Hetram, handing one a life sentence and the other, who was a minor at the time, 20 years of imprisonment. The incident occurred in Jodi Khurd, with one convict being a dairy worker. Both were also fined Rs 25,000.
A court here on Monday convicted two brothers, including one who was a minor at the time of the crime, in a 2019 murder case, police stated.
The court of Additional District and Session Judge Mona Singh sentenced the minor, who was under 18 but above 16 at the time of the murder, to 20 years of imprisonment. The other accused, Aniket, received a life imprisonment sentence, the police added. A fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on each convict.
According to the police, Hetram, a resident of Jodi Khurd village, was stabbed to death on September 14, 2019, at a dairy in Heli Mandi. Aniket, from Gudhana village, and the teenager were arrested. Aniket was sent to judicial custody while the minor was sent to a correction home, the court noted.
The court confirmed the life sentence for Aniket and the 20-year term for the minor, the police confirmed.
