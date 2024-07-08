Julian James: Breaking Barriers in Pakistan Army

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his congratulations to Julian Moazzam James on his promotion to the rank of major general in the Pakistan Army. This marks a significant milestone as James becomes the first non-Muslim officer in the elite Special Services Group commandos to attain a two-star general rank in Pakistan.

Belonging to the often marginalized Christian community, James's promotion is a historic achievement, placing him among 22 brigadiers promoted to major general last week. Prime Minister Sharif highlighted James's professional excellence and dedication as an inspiration for the younger generation.

Former senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also praised James, noting his significant achievement as a minority in the military hierarchy. This follows another landmark when Dr. Helen Mary Roberts became the first woman from the Christian minority to achieve the rank of brigadier. The push for mainstreaming minorities is evident, with Pakistan's military leaders participating in community events and recognizing their contributions to national development.

