Julian James: Breaking Barriers in Pakistan Army

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Julian Moazzam James on becoming the first non-Muslim in the elite Pakistan Army's Special Services Group to be promoted to major general. James, hailing from the Christian community, is one among 22 brigadiers recently elevated. His achievement symbolizes the gradual mainstreaming of minorities in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:54 IST
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his congratulations to Julian Moazzam James on his promotion to the rank of major general in the Pakistan Army. This marks a significant milestone as James becomes the first non-Muslim officer in the elite Special Services Group commandos to attain a two-star general rank in Pakistan.

Belonging to the often marginalized Christian community, James's promotion is a historic achievement, placing him among 22 brigadiers promoted to major general last week. Prime Minister Sharif highlighted James's professional excellence and dedication as an inspiration for the younger generation.

Former senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also praised James, noting his significant achievement as a minority in the military hierarchy. This follows another landmark when Dr. Helen Mary Roberts became the first woman from the Christian minority to achieve the rank of brigadier. The push for mainstreaming minorities is evident, with Pakistan's military leaders participating in community events and recognizing their contributions to national development.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

